



DUBLIN (CBS SF) – The superintendent at the Dublin Unified School District suddenly announced her resignation Tuesday, as the district faces a potential strike by teachers.

Leslie Boozer and the district agreed to a “mutually agreed separation,” School Board president Amy Miller said at the start of open session during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

In Boozer’s place, Matt Campbell, assistant superintendent of education services, has been appointed as the acting superintendent.

Raw Video: Resignation Of Superintendent Announced (Scroll To 2:13:20)

The district plans to hire an interim superintendent until a permanent leader is selected.

Boozer’s sudden departure comes amid contract negotiations between the district and teachers, which reached an impasse. Earlier this month, 98 percent of Dublin Teachers Association members voted to authorize a strike if a deal is not reached.