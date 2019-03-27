



FRESNO (CBS SF) – For those who desire to enjoy eggnog outside the holidays, a dairy based in Central California said it would produce the Christmas staple just in time for Easter.

Calling it a “new holiday tradition,” Producers Dairy announced Wednesday it would sell “Easter Egg Nog” starting in April.

The dairy, headquartered in Fresno, said in a statement that the drink would come in a pastel-colored package. It would have the same flavor (and the same calories and fat) as the eggnog typically enjoyed around the holidays.

This year, Easter Sunday is on April 21st.