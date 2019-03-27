FRESNO (CBS SF) – For those who desire to enjoy eggnog outside the holidays, a dairy based in Central California said it would produce the Christmas staple just in time for Easter.
Calling it a “new holiday tradition,” Producers Dairy announced Wednesday it would sell “Easter Egg Nog” starting in April.
The dairy, headquartered in Fresno, said in a statement that the drink would come in a pastel-colored package. It would have the same flavor (and the same calories and fat) as the eggnog typically enjoyed around the holidays.
View this post on Instagram
Spring is officially here… and so is our NEW Easter Egg Nog! 💜🐰🥚 Check out your favorite grocery store where Producers is sold for this limited time holiday treat! . . . #FresnoCa #California #CentralValley #Fresno559 #Producers #ProducersDairy #NourishingLives #EggNog #Dairy #Yummy #SanFrancisco #BayArea #SanLuisObispo #SLO #CentralCoast #FresnoFoodie #California #Easter #Bunny #EasterBunny #Spring #FirstDayOfSpring #SpringBegins #InternationalDayOfHappiness
This year, Easter Sunday is on April 21st.