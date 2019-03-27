SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The winning lottery numbers for the massive $750 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Wednesday evening.

The winning numbers are: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12. The jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

The jackpot piled up as the lottery has gone without a winner since Dec. 26. Even the cash out option is huge, sitting at an estimated $426.5 million.

California Lottery said in a tweet that no one in California had won the Powerball jackpot, but one ticket in San Mateo and one in San Jose matched 5 of the 6 numbers. The lottery said it was still waiting on results from other states.