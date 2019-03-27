  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Lottery, Jackpot, Powerball, Winning Numbers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The winning lottery numbers for the massive $750 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Wednesday evening.

The winning numbers are: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12. The jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

The jackpot piled up as the lottery has gone without a winner since Dec. 26. Even the cash out option is huge, sitting at an estimated $426.5 million.

California Lottery said in a tweet that no one in California had won the Powerball jackpot, but one ticket in San Mateo and one in San Jose matched 5 of the 6 numbers. The lottery said it was still waiting on results from other states.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s