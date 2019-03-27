  • KPIX 5On Air

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Vanden High School in Fairfield has canceled all classes and school activities for Wednesday as school district officials and police investigate a threat of violence.

The announcement was made on the district’s Facebook page just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Travis Unified School District officials said in a statement.

District officials said the closure was done “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students and staff.” All other schools in the district will remain open for class Wednesday.

Vanden High School in Fairfield. (Travis Unified School District)

School is expected to resume at Vanden on Thursday, officials said.

Fairfield police didn’t provide an update on the investigation early Wednesday morning.

