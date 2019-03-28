  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:California, California death penalty, California Supreme Court, Death penalty
Guards at San Quentin State Prison remove items from the execution chamber moment after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an executive order suspending the death penalty in California, March 13, 2019. (CDCR)


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California Supreme Court justice says the death penalty system in the nation’s most populous state is dysfunctional, expensive and doesn’t deliver justice in a timely way.

Associate Justice Goodwin Liu made the comments in an unusual opinion issued Thursday after the court unanimously upheld Thomas Potts’ death sentence. He was convicted of killing an elderly couple in 1997.

But Liu wrote separately to express his concerns about the state of the death penalty system in California. Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuellar joined him in the opinion.

Liu also said a 2016 ballot measure approved by voters to speed up executions wouldn’t work without more funding.

The opinion comes two weeks after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom placed a moratorium on executions in the state. California hasn’t executed anyone since 2006.

 

Comments (2)
  1. Craig Thomas Yates says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:30 am

    Whose on all the death lists here in Ca since 2006.

    Reply
  2. Craig Yates (@craigyatescty) says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Whose on all the death lists here in Ca since 2006.

    Reply

