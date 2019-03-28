Jessica Tucker is seen with 2-year-old Roselyn Artiga in this undated image. (Hercules Police Dept.)

HERCULES (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol activated an endangered missing advisory on behalf of the Hercules Police Department for a missing two-year-old girl and her mother Thursday.

Roselyn Artiga of Richmond is believed to be with her mother, 30-year-old Jessica Tucker of Richmond. Tucker suffers from a medical condition and the welfare of the child is of concern due to Tucker’s condition, according to the CHP.

Tucker’s aunt called authorities on Tuesday to report her niece and great niece were missing after spending the night with her in Hercules Monday evening, according to Hercules police. The aunt also said her car was missing and calls to Tucker went straight to voicemail, police said.

Tucker has legal custody of the child and lives with her boyfriend, the child’s father, in Richmond. The boyfriend also told police Tucker was not answering her phone or texts.

Both Tucker’s boyfriend and her aunt said Tucker has no relatives of friends in the area, and she did not take her purse, money, ID or any other belongings when she left the aunt’s house, police said.

Detectives who tried to contact Tucker by phone and text said is appears her phone is turned off.

Artiga is described Hispanic, 32 inches tall, 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Tucker is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two were traveling in a black 2005 Honda CRV with California license plate 5MAX512.

Anyone who sees the mother and child and/or their vehicle was urged to call 911.