OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested and a four-year-old boy remained in critical condition early Thursday after the youngster apparently found a gun inside an Oakland home and accidently shot himself in the head

Oakland police said the male adult who was detained at the scene following Wednesday’s shooting had been arrested. The female adult who was also detained was released pending further investigation.

Investigators did not reveal what the relationship was between the young victim and the two adults.

The 4-year-old underwent surgery at Children’s Hospital in Oakland and was in a coma as of Wednesday night. He was being closely monitored overnight.

Oakland Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the shooting happened on the 2400 block of Richie Street in East Oakland. Fire department and paramedic first responders got the call just after 2 p.m.

Oakland Police Department PIO Officer Aisthorpe briefing media. A 4 year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the head while inside a residence 2400 Richie St. The child is currently at a local hospital in critical condition. Two adults have been detained at this time. pic.twitter.com/YBtSYC17XM — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 27, 2019

Anthony Wilson, a witness at the scene who said he was the brother of the man living in the home, told KPIX 5 that the shooting was accidental.

He said the child found the gun under a bed, played with the weapon and shot himself.

“Everybody was in the living room,” Wilson said. “The little boy went into the back of the room, crawled under his bed, and then we heard the gun go off.”

Wilson said the child was the son of his brother’s female friend, who was visiting the home at the time of the shooting.