



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Two Powerball lottery tickets sold at separate Bay Area locations each matched five of six winning numbers in the $750 million drawing Wednesday night, according to the California Lottery.

One was sold at Centerwood Liquors at 35 Laurie Meadows Drive in San Mateo and another at Gateway Food & Liquor at 1305 N. Bascom Ave., No. G in San Jose. The tickets are worth nearly $3 million each.

No one in California won the roughly $750 million jackpot, but a Wisconsin ticket did have all six numbers.

The winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball was No. 12.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.