  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Lottery, Lottery, Powerball, San Jose, San Mateo


SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Two Powerball lottery tickets sold at separate Bay Area locations each matched five of six winning numbers in the $750 million drawing Wednesday night, according to the California Lottery.

One was sold at Centerwood Liquors at 35 Laurie Meadows Drive in San Mateo and another at Gateway Food & Liquor at 1305 N. Bascom Ave., No. G in San Jose. The tickets are worth nearly $3 million each.

No one in California won the roughly $750 million jackpot, but a Wisconsin ticket did have all six numbers.

The winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball was No. 12.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s