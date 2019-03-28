  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Three people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit across the San Mateo Hayward Bridge on suspicion of auto burglary in San Mateo, according to police.

Officers in San Mateo were conducting an auto burglary suppression detail around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said, when an auto burglary was reported in the 4300 block of Olympic Avenue. A witness was able to provide a description of the vehicle to police.

Not long after, the vehicle was located by officers in the Marina Plaza Shopping Center a short time later, and fled. The suspects eventually stopped in Alameda County after crossing the bridge and were arrested following a short foot pursuit.

No officers or suspects were injured during the pursuit, police said.

