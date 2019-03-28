HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old was arrested late Wednesday night for the fatal stabbing of his 25-year-old brother during a family dispute in a Healdsburg apartment complex, authorities said.

Healdsburg Police Sgt. Nick Castaneda said his department got a call from an ambulance service reporting the stabbing at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Arriving officers found 25-year-old Ivan Torres lying on the ground with a stab wound to his torso. While en route to the hospital, Torres was pronounced deceased.

“It appears that it was a physical fight,” Castaneda told reporters. “The 18-year-old (suspect Moses Torres) pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed his 25-year-old brother.”

Late Wednesday night, police were able to track Moses Torres down at a location in the Larkfield-Wikiup area, where he was arrested without incident. Officers were able to learn the location of the weapon used and recovered it.

Moses Torres has been booked into Sonoma County jail without bail on a murder charge.

“It’s a tragedy in Healdsburg,” Castaneda said. “I spoke to the dad…Our condolences to the family. This is not something that happens in Healdsburg.”

Investigators were continuing to interview other adults who were at the scene at the time of the stabbing to determine the source of the dispute.

If anyone has any information regarding this case please contact the Healdsburg Police Department at 707-431-3377.