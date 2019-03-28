PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Petaluma police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead in a home late Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Echo Court where the pair was found.

Police Lt. Brian Miller said no outstanding suspects exist and there is no threat to neighbors.

Miller said officers are still working to confirm the identities of the two and their relationship to each other.

He said it appears the pair knew each other and lived together at the home.

