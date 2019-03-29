BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California has hired Mark Fox as its new men’s basketball coach.

A person familiar with the hiring said Friday that Fox got the job five days after Wyking Jones was fired. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had not made a formal announcement. Stadium first reported Fox would get the job.

Fox has a 286-176 record in 14 seasons as coach at Nevada and Georgia. He made the NCAA Tournament five times but never advanced to the Sweet 16. Fox was fired at Georgia last year after failing to reach the tournament in each of his final three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Jones was fired on Sunday after back-to-back eight-win seasons at Cal.