WINDSOR (CBS SF) – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and a mobile education center is sure to evoke emotions during its display at a soccer park in Windsor through Sunday afternoon.

The 58,000 names of those who paid the ultimate price to serve their country during that divisive war are machine engraved in synthetic granite along 140 panels spanning 375 feet in length. They are listed by day of casualty, and like the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the nation’s capital, visitors are welcome to name rub individual service member’s names.

The wall gradually rises as visitors walk toward its apex of 7.5 feet, a feature it shares with the original memorial wall on two acres in the National Mall that was dedicated on Nov. 13, 1982.

The 53-foot trailer that transports the wall throughout the country serves as a mobile education center with exhibits, a timeline of “The War and the Wall,” information about the memorial in Washington, D.C. and a collection of items visitors have left at the wall.

The Wall That Heals has stopped in 600 cities. It is open 24 hours a day and is illuminated by LED lights. Photos of local veterans who died in the war are on display in the mobile education center at each city it visits.

The Wall That Heals opened to visitors at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Wilson Ranch Soccer Park, 7955 Cameron Drive in Windsor. It will remain open until 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and donations are accepted.

This year’s tour will end Nov. 18 in Columbia, Mississippi.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.