OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman was fatally shot Thursday night in the parking lot of the 7th St. side of the West Oakland BART station, authorities said.

BART police said the shooting took place at 10:30 p.m. The woman was transported to Highland Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

It was not known if she was a BART rider. Her age and other identifying information have not been released.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene and BART Police and other law enforcement agencies were actively searching for him. A detailed description of was shooter was not immediately available.

The station was closed from about 10:40 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. while the victim was being treated. It was reopened later and is open this morning without any impact to service.