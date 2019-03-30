  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Brentwood, CHP, Traffic Fatality

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — One person was killed Saturday morning in a traffic incident on eastbound Highway 4 near Brentwood in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at the on-ramp at Lone Tree Way, according to the CHP.

The CHP initially reported there was a woman found lying in the roadway.

The incident was first reported at 1:38 a.m.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to a lane closure at 2:24 a.m. and the roadway was cleared at 4:42 a.m.

