



PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A body was found in a residential area of Bay Point in unincorporated Contra Costa County early Sunday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a female according to one source who spoke to KPIX, was found east of the intersection of Suisun and North Broadway avenues just after midnight, Sgt. William Baker said.

A woman out for a walk reported the discovery of the body and was being talked to by investigators, according to Baker.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances around the victim’s death. Homicide detectives are at the scene and Baker said more information will be released later Sunday.

