MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A shooting occurred on Highway 4 just outside of Martinez late Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP was alerted to a possible freeway shooting at 11:57 p.m. Saturday evening on the westbound lanes of Highway 4 between Franklin Canyon and McEwen Road. When CHP arrived at the scene, the victim vehicle–a silver Nissan Maxima–was parked on the right shoulder with two bullet holes in the windshield.

Two victims were inside the vehicle, an adult male driver and an adult female passenger. They were both uninjured. The suspect vehicle fled the area.

According to the victims, the suspect vehicle was a white newer model Toyota Corolla or similar style vehicle.

The male victim said a passenger in the suspect vehicle began yelling at them. The victim driver pulled over to the shoulder to allow the car to pass, but the suspect vehicle also pulled over next to them before parking in front of them.

The victims said shots were fire from the passenger side of the suspect vehicle, but they were able to duck below the dash to avoid injury. The suspect vehicle then fled the area.

According to CHP, the suspect passenger is described as a white male adult between 35-40 years old, bald, with tattoos on his face and right arm. The driver is described as possibly a mixed ethnicity adult male between 30-35 years old with short black hair.

CHP gave three tips to the public for dealing with freeway shootings:

1) Know which freeway you’re on with your direction of travel and nearest offramp

2) Try to get a make, model and color of the suspect vehicle, and a full license plate if possible

3) Try to get a description of the suspect or suspects: male or female, approximate age, ethnicity, clothing description, identifying marks or tattoos, etc.

CHP is asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Contra Costa CHP at 925-646-4980 or call their 24-hr Tip Line at 707-917-4491.