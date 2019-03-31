



LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Rafael Reyna, a 45-year-old father of four, was on life support with a fractured skull after being involved in a fight in the Dodger Stadium parking lot following Friday-night’s game.

Reyna was punched once by another man and fell to the ground in a parking lot following Friday night’s marathon six-hour game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, said Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Christel Reyna said her husband, Rafael Reyna, sustained a skull fracture and is on life support following the encounter early Saturday morning.

The incident recalled an attack on opening day at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2011, which left San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow permanently disabled. Two men, Louie Sanchez and Marvin Norwood, ultimately pleaded guilty to beating Stow and were sent to federal prison. They were also ordered to pay a share of the $18 million judgment against the Dodgers.

