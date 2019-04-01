  • KPIX 5On Air

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Higher sales tax rates went into effect in more than 50 communities across California on Monday, including in a dozen Bay Area jurisdictions.

According to the Department of Tax and Fee Administration, sales taxes are going up half a percent to 9.75 percent in the City of Alameda. Antioch, Martinez and Redwood City are also seeing 0.5 percent increases, from 8.75 percent to 9.25 percent.

In Santa Rosa, sales taxes are rising 0.375 percent, from 8.625 percent to 9 percent.

Other communities are seeing sales tax increases of 0.125 percent, which include Los Gatos, unincorporated Sonoma County, Healdsburg, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and the City of Sonoma.

The Sacramento Bee reported the largest increase going into effect Monday is in the Santa Barbara County city of Carpentaria, where sales taxes will rise from 7.75 percent to 9 percent.

A full list of the new tax rates can be found here (.pdf).

The highest sales tax rate in California can be found in Santa Fe Springs in Los Angeles County, where it is 10.5 percent.

