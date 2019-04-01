SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The calendar may say April, but it felt more like February outside in the Bay Area on Monday as the latest round of wet weather rolled into the region.

For the fifth time in the past six weekdays — and the 17th time since the start of March — Monday was a rainy day in San Francisco. A pattern more like what residents would expect in the middle of winter will be hanging around for the majority of this week, keeping the weather cool, unstable, and showery more often than not.

One storm will pass by to the north on Tuesday, but it will be close enough to give the Bay Area some off-and-on rain overnight Monday evening. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day Tuesday.

Rainfall totals should stay under a quarter-inch, but both the morning and evening commute will be wet in most locations. Wednesday is still looking mainly dry, but there could be some morning showers focused mostly in the North Bay.

Yet another storm system will approach the West Coast on Thursday, and rain will quickly re-enter our forecast. Scattered showers and/or light rain is likely Thursday. Friday has a solid chance of being the wettest day of the week with widespread light-to-moderate rain in the Bay Area forecast.

Conditions will dry out for the weekend, especially by Saturday afternoon and beyond.

Temperatures will remain below average for the entire week, with highs in the low to mid 60s likely each afternoon. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s and 50s.

Will the Bay Area finally get a more extended break from precipitation next week? Long-term outlooks still paint a “cool and somewhat wet” pattern for most of the West Coast through at least mid-April. Hopefully, residents will get to enjoy lots of May flowers as a result.