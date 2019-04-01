OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Southwest Airlines flight heading to Las Vegas was forced to make an emergency landing in Oakland early Monday after smoke was detected in the cockpit, authorities said.

Flight 2541 left Oakland at 8:42 a.m. and was not in the air long before the problem was detected on the Boeing 737-700 over the Central Valley.

The jet returned to Oakland International and arrived safely at 9:49 a.m.

No injuries were reported and crews were trying to determine the source of the smoke.

Southwest said the passengers would be transferred to other later flights.