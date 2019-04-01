SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — An avalanche sent mounds of snow and rocks crashing down onto Highway 50 near Echo Summit Monday, shutting down one of the two major traffic routes into and out of the Tahoe Basin.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department said the snow slide closed the highway on Monday afternoon at the start of a busy travel week with spring breakers heading into the area to ski.

Deputies say one car got stuck shortly after 12:30 p.m. but crews were able to dig it out. There have been no reports of any injuries.

A few images from Highway 50, still closed due to dangerous conditions. Also, Highway 89 and Emerald Bay closed for avalanche precaution #EDSO #NotAprilFools #NoJokeStayAway via @SgtPrencipe pic.twitter.com/KaCVkls8Oa — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) April 1, 2019

However, the roadway may be shut down for the rest of the day as the snow is cleared and the area checked for loose snow and rocks. Highway 80 to the north part of the lake remains open without chain requirements.

Accumulating snowfall expected to return to the northern #SierraNevada passes late tonight into Tuesday evening. Several inches of accumulation possible on #i80 over Donner Pass. Check https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a for the latest road conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6F9uvyyeaE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 1, 2019

The National Weather Service said a new weather front was forecasted to move into the area Monday night, bringing as much as 3 inches of new snow to the summit.