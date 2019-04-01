SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — An avalanche sent mounds of snow and rocks crashing down onto Highway 50 near Echo Summit Monday, shutting down one of the two major traffic routes into and out of the Tahoe Basin.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department said the snow slide closed the highway on Monday afternoon at the start of a busy travel week with spring breakers heading into the area to ski.
Deputies say one car got stuck shortly after 12:30 p.m. but crews were able to dig it out. There have been no reports of any injuries.
However, the roadway may be shut down for the rest of the day as the snow is cleared and the area checked for loose snow and rocks. Highway 80 to the north part of the lake remains open without chain requirements.
The National Weather Service said a new weather front was forecasted to move into the area Monday night, bringing as much as 3 inches of new snow to the summit.