SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If you have a flight out of San Francisco International or one of the other Bay Area airports Monday morning, you may want to check with your airline to see if it is on-time.

A technical glitch at a third-part vendor has triggered delays at five major U.S. airlines — Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit.

The issue has been resolved, but may cause some a disruption in travel plans.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the technical issue hit a number of airlines and advised travelers to contact airlines directly for flight information and updates. Airlines say travelers should check their websites for the latest updates on flights.

Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Southwest said it lifted an internal ground stop at 7:05 Eastern that had been implemented for about 40 minutes. The airline anticipates scattered delays.

Kate Modolo of Delta said that the outage prevented some of its Delta Connection flights from leaving on time. The airline doesn’t anticipate flight cancellations.

American Airlines said the technical issue was related to AeroData, a company that makes aircraft location technology. The glitch affected a few of its regional carriers.