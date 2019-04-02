FREMONT (KPIX 5) — Police in Fremont on Tuesday released new surveillance photos of a man claiming to work for DoorDash who attacked a customer at a local Denny’s restaurant.

The suspect allegedly identified himself as a food delivery driver from the food delivery service DoorDash during the weekend incident, but that turned out not to be the case.

Tuesday morning, Fremont police said they confirmed with DoorDash that the suspect in the fight does not work for the company. But workers KPIX spoke to at the Denny’s where the incident happened were still convinced he was picking up food for delivery, indicating that — if it was at all part of a ruse — he convinced some people.

Authorities in Fremont hope the surveillance images they released will help them catch the man responsible for the bloody fight early Sunday morning. The other man involved, Fred Ibonie, suffered serious injuries.

“The minute he, like, just got there, the guy smashed his face in. I mean … ugh,” said his mother, Paula Ibonie.

She said her son was waiting to pick up an order at the restaurant when a man came in identifying himself as a DoorDash delivery person picking up food. Fred Ibonie said the alleged delivery person became combative with a Dennys worker and he stepped in.

“He was just trying to help. And I mean, apparently, we can’t do that,” said his mother.

He ended up with almost all of his teeth knocked out and $25,000 in medical bills. The Ibonie family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for it. His mom is hoping the newly-released photos will help catch the culprit.

“There’s a lunatic out there and he goes in and intimidates staff. They give him food to make him go away. Hello?!” exclaimed Paula Ibonie.

Anyone with information on the suspect seen in the photos is asked to contact Fremont police to aid in the investigation.