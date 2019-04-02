OROVILLE (KPIX) — Water thundered down the rebuilt Oroville Dam spillway Tuesday for the first time since it crumbled in a near catastrophe that sent 180,000 local residents fleeing from their homes in 2017.

Officials released 10,000 to 20,000 cubic feet of water per second down the spillway to relieve pressure from the snow melt of the Sierra’s massive snow pack and a rainy week of spring weather.

“We certainly have looked at the independent forensic team’s report as well as many other studies as to what caused the failure of the main spillway in 2017,” said Erin Mellon of the California Dept. of Water Resources. “We’ve made those adjustments and improvements based on those reports. Much of that was addressed in using 21st century design.”

But many local residents also took a few moments on Tuesday to reflect back on that Sunday afternoon filled with panic in February 2017.

“It was a mass panic,” recalled Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds. “People taking vehicles that didn’t belong to them. It was a complete panic.”

Reynolds said Tuesday marked a return to normal for the town beside the Feather River.

“I’m sure that once we initially use it, it will certainly climb down. I personally have not heard any complaint or worry about any of it,” he said.

Tuesday’s release was not any kind of special procedure, it was effectively a return to the normal operating procedures of the dam and the river.

“So this is getting back to more normal operations,” Mellon explained. “This is how the lake has been managed, going back to when it was built in the 60s.”

The department had been signaling a release was likely as lake levels climbed with rain and runoff into the lake.

As for the residents downstream, many are already looking past the spillway benchmark. They’re hoping construction here will wind down so the public can finally regain access to Oroville Dam Road.

“It’s been closed for over two years now,” Reynolds said. “We would like access the access to be back to be able to utilize that.”