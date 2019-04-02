OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were all fined by the NBA Tuesday for outbursts over the refereeing at the end of an overtime loss to Minnesota last week.

Green drew the biggest fine — $35,000 — for “making statements on social media which impugned the integrity of NBA officiating,” according to league officials.

Curry and Durant were fined $25,000 and $15,000, respectively, for making public comments critical of the refereeing.

The actions of all three players occurred at various points during and following the Warriors’ 131-130 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 29 at Target Center.

Anthony Tolliver’s 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter gave the Timberwolves their first lead since 16-15 in the first quarter. Minnesota led by as many as nine in the fourth quarter before Golden State tied the game at 115 on Green’s free throw with 21 seconds remaining. Wiggins then failed on two chances to win the game in regulation.

Tolliver, Jerryd Bayless and Josh Okogie each hit 3-pointers in overtime to help Minnesota build a nine-point advantage. But Curry’s tying, turnaround 3-pointer came immediately after Durant appeared to hit a tying 3.

However, Keita Bates-Diop was called for a foul on Durant before the shot. The Warriors were unhappy with that call and the ensuing call on Durant who was called for a foul with 0.5 seconds left on a lob play to the rim that appeared to be thrown too high to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns made a free throw to lock up the win.

“Down the stretch, it’s just tough an effort like that gets sabotaged, for sure,” Curry said after the game. “Went back and looked at those calls over and over and over again, and still don’t understand either one of them.”