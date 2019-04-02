OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old Antioch woman has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend during an argument in East Oakland last week.

Lalique Westbrook was charged and arraigned on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of Taiwan Lamar Moore, 24, in the 1800 block of Church Street at about 8:52 p.m. on March 26 and appeared in court again on Tuesday.

Westbrook is scheduled to return to court on April 10 to enter a plea. Westbrook and Moore were sitting in a parked car having a heated discussion and then engaged in a physical altercation, Oakland police Officer Kris McClain wrote in a probable cause statement.

The fight stopped and Moore sat back in the driver’s seat but continued to argue with Westbrook and she grabbed a loaded gun that was sitting in the car’s center console and shot him multiple times, according to McClain.

Moore died from his injuries, police said. Westbrook fled the scene but was arrested at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Antioch at about 3:30 a.m. the next morning, McClain wrote.

When police interviewed Westbrook, she admitted shooting Moore with a loaded handgun, according to McClain. Westbrook is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail.

