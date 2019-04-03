



DIXON (CBS SF) — Two days after two 17-year-old boys were fatally electrocuted in a Dixon canal, the Solano Irrigation District is consulting lawyers about liability concerns in the deadly incident.

The Solano Irrigation District owns and operates the canal in which the two boys lost their lives off of Dixon Avenue West near I-80.

ALSO READ:

Jacob Schneider and Jacob Hoursmouszus were walking along the canal Monday afternoon when a dog fell into the water. The two boys jumped into the water to rescue the dog and tried to pull themselves to safety using a metal bridge.

The bridge was energized, fatally electrocuting them both.

Stacie Andersen lives across the street from the canal. She was friends with Jake Hoursmouszus and attended Tuesday night’s packed vigil for the two boys.

“I know Jake and Jacob were watching. They appreciate everyone who went and they love everybody,” said Andersen.

At the canal, , there are barriers here and signs that read “No Trespassing,” but neighbors say historically, people have ignored those signs and walked along the canals or through the orchards anyway. A little further down you’ll see that bridge where those two boys tried to pull themselves to safety.

The question remains: how did that bridge get energized? The Solano Irrigation District has been tight lipped.

Wednesday night the SID called a special board meeting with legal counsel, saying, “the tragic death gives rise to a condition in which there is significant exposure to litigation.”

The Solano County Sheriff confirms the electricity came from a SID box, though the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Neither the Sheriff or the irrigation district would agree to talk on camera Wednesday.

“No answer? No response? I wouldn’t respond either if I was at fault,” said Jake Hoursmouszus’ mother, Candy Carrillo.

She wants someone to be held accountable.

“Especially when you just killed two teenage boys because you failed your responsibility and showed neglect,” Carrillo said.

KPIX on Wednesday spoke with PG&E personnel, who arrived on scene to cut power to the area Monday. They said the power line is owned and operated by the irrigation district and that they have no knowledge of what went wrong.