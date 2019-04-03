



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter from San Jose is out of a coma and recovering from a 60-foot plunge from Highway 87 into the Guadalupe River that left him nearly dead.

23-year-old Sam Romero has survived multiple surgeries and doctors were able to remove a breathing tube he was dependent on ever since a passerby found him floating in the river unconscious last month.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to fight. I’m ready to get out of here. I’m ready to go home,'” said friend and fellow trainer Carlos Chavez.

Family and friends acknowledge that Romero likely has a long and arduous recovery in front of him. He’s suffering from a broken vertebrae, a fractured elbow and pelvis, a collapsed lung and ruptured artery in his heart according to a GoFundMe page set up cover the costs of his medical bills.

Friends say his recovery will be aided by the fighting spirit that’s guided him in a short, but promising career as a professional MMA fighter.

“He’s moving his hands. He’s moving his feet. He’s off the breathing tube. He’s recovering well. And he’s looking to get back on the mats,” said trainer Eric Penaquisto.

One thing Romero has yet to recover is his memory from the night of his injury. Friends say he lost a close fight March 23 and went out the following night to relax and celebrate.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating what might have happened during those missing hours. Friends say while Romero had his wallet when he was discovered, the prize money from his fight was missing.

Romero is approaching his recovery with the same tenacity he approached his time in the ring, friends say.

“His physical and mental strength is going to carry him a long way,” Penaqusto said.