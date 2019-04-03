SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rain will return to the Bay Area Thursday and become more widespread Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will be light on Thursday but will increase in intensity on Friday, producing locally moderate rainfall.

One and a half to 2.5 inches are possible in the North Bay Mountains. In the North Bay valleys, a half an inch to 1.5 inches are possible.

A quarter inch to a half an inch is expected in the East Bay and the South Bay can expect a tenth to a quarter inch.

Weather officials said breezy and locally gusty winds are possible ahead of the storm and as it moves into the region Thursday night into Friday.

Gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible in lower elevations and inland valleys while isolated gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible near the coast and in higher elevations.

Widespread rain will end Friday but showers may linger into Saturday morning, weather officials said.

No major impacts are expected but ponding may occur on roads and winds may down trees and cause isolated power outages, according to weather officials.

