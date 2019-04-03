  • KPIX 5On Air

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – The Department of Justice has warned the Academy of Motion Pictures over potential rule changes that could suppress competition from Los Gatos-based Netflix and other streaming services.

Last month, director Steven Spielberg, who’s an Academy board member, reportedly planned to suggest that movies that debut on streaming services shouldn’t be eligible for an Oscar, which caused an uproar online.

Netflix made waves this year, by winning three Oscars for its foreign language drama “Roma.”

In a letter obtained by Variety, the DOJ reportedly raised concerns that the possible new rules could violate anti-trust laws.

An academy spokesperson told the entertainment industry publication the group has “responded accordingly” to the DOJ letter.

