WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in Walnut Creek on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspect in a frightening attempted kidnapping with intent to rape case who had plans for additional attacks, according to authorities.

In details outlined by authorities, police said that it appeared that the suspect not only was scheming to kidnap multiple female victims to rape them, but that the suspect had identified specific women he planned to target.

Police said the investigation began on the morning of March 26 when officers responded to a 911 call from a female victim who said she was assaulted on the 2000 block of Camelback Lane in Walnut Creek. The victim said the suspect attacked her at about 7:20 a.m. as she was walking from her home to her car.

The male suspect approached the victim and attacked her with a stun gun, but the woman was able to fight off the assailant. The suspect then fled the scene in a recent model silver Volkswagen sedan.

That afternoon in Fremont, a local resident found a number of suspicious items that appeared to have been purposely discarded and notified police. Fremont officers recovered the items, which included plans for and items that could be used in the kidnapping and sexual assault of multiple female victims.

The investigation additionally linked the items to the assault that had happened in Walnut Creek the morning of March 26. Further investigation identified the suspect as 37-year-old Newark resident Matt Owen Caruso. Police also identified additional intended female victims.

The following morning, officers with the Walnut Creek and Newark police departments located and arrested Caruso at his residence. A subsequent search of his home uncovered multiple firearms and child pornography.

Caruso was booked Contra Costa County Jail. On March 29, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against the suspect including Attempted Kidnapping with the Intent to Rape, Assault with the Intent to Rape and Possession of Child Pornography.

Caruso is currently being held on $1,110,000 bail.

In a press release, Walnut Creek police offered thanks to both Fremont and Newark Police Departments for the assistance that helped officers quickly bring Caruso into custody before he could harm anyone else.