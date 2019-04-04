BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley on Thursday asked the public for help identifying three suspects who have targeted the Fourth Street Apple Store during thefts in the past week.

Authorities provided photos from surveillance video of all three suspects. There were four separate incidents starting last week through Tuesday during items were stolen from the store.

The four incidents were as follows:

3/28 at 10:05 a.m. $1,200 loss Case 2019-00016483

3/28 at 3:16 p.m. 3 laptops taken Case 2019-00016561

4/1 at 7:33 p.m. $15,000 loss Case 2019-00017488

4/2 at 11:33 a.m. $5,000 loss Case 2019-00017494

Apple Stores around the Bay Area are regularly targeted for theft.

Police are asking that anyone with any information regarding the incidents contact the Berkeley Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit at 510-981-5737.