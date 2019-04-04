SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old has been arrested for a violent carjacking of a 72-year-old San Jose man that was recorded by a home surveillance camera, authorities announced Thursday.

San Jose police said the incident took place at around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Coldwater Drive in San Jose.

The 72-year-old victim was unloading groceries from his Nissan Sentra when he was approached by a male juvenile who brandished a gun and demanded his keys. The victim refused and the suspect then forcibly took the keys from him and got into his vehicle.

On the video, the elderly man attempts to pull the suspect out of the vehicle when he was punched multiple times. The suspect reentered the vehicle and drove away.

“It was in broad daylight. Very bold. [He] just walked up to him. So a very scary situation,” said San Jose Police Officer Gina Tepoorten.

Investigators said the man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

About 10 minutes after the carjacking, police said, they received a call of a hit-and-run collision involving the victim’s vehicle in the area of Story Road at McGuinness Drive.

Investigators said the suspect ran a red light in the intersection and collided with a Dodge Challenger. He then got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

A Good Samaritan intervened, chased the suspect and attempted to stop him. But the suspect allegedly brandished a gun and the witness decided to no longer pursue him.

The driver and passenger inside the Dodge Challenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Robbery detectives were able to identify a 14-year-old juvenile as the suspect responsible for the carjacking and hit-and-run collision. On Wednesday night, police arrested him at his family’s home.

“Unfortunately we have been seeing crimes like this committed by juveniles,” said Officer Tepoorten. So we are just asking residents and people to be aware of their surroundings. If they see anything suspicious to definitely call the police department.”

The teenager was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall and is facing carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse charges.