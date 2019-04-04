



MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF/AP) — A coroner’s jury ruled Thursday that the deaths of Jennifer and Sarah Hart and their six adopted children as they drove off a Northern California cliff last year was a murder-suicide.

The Mendocino County jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering the unanimous verdicts after nearly two full days of testimony.

The crash happened days after authorities in Washington state opened an investigation following allegations the children, ages 12 to 19, were being neglected by Jennifer and Sarah Hart.

The bodies of the women were found in the vehicle, which landed upside down below a cliff more than 160 miles (250 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The bodies of four children were recovered and a fifth was matched to remains found in a shoe. The remains of 15-year-old Devonte Hart have not been found.

On Wednesday, Dr. Greg Pizarro, a forensic pathologist, testified that Jennifer Hart’s blood alcohol level far exceeded the legal limit (0.102) at the time of the crash. Pizarro also testified that Sarah Hart had a high level of benedryl in her blood stream at the time of her death. He added that is was not the cause of her death, but neared toxic levels.

“Her levels of benedryl were really high,” Pizarro said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.