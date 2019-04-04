ST. HELENA (CBS SF) — A fire broke out at a Cal Fire station in Saint Helena late Thursday evening and damaged several fire engines, according to witnesses on the scene.

The blaze began around 7 p.m. at the station on Highway 29, just south of Bale Lane. Several fire engines were burned in the damage and some were likely lost. Details about the fire’s cause or the exact amount of damage caused weren’t immediately available.

Fire in area of fire station Hwy 29 N of St Helena CA. pic.twitter.com/80S0VnZ6Xi — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) April 5, 2019

State Route 29 is closed in both directions in the area right now and there is no estimated time of reopening.