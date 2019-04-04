SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An adult male suffered fatal injuries after a stabbing at a San Jose shopping center, officials said.

San Jose police responded to a call of a person being stabbed at around 6:48 p.m. Thursday evening at the 1100 block of Capitol Ave. Officers located the male victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police are currently investigating the motive and circumstances that surround the crime. No suspect or suspects were identified or in custody as of Thursday evening, police said.

#SanJose’s 11th homicide this year: man was stabbed at this strip mall on Capitol Avenue. Crime scene tape and officers can be seen inside the Dollar Tree. No suspects arrested. pic.twitter.com/S9jAWQnxoC — Maria Medina KPIX5 (@MariaKPIX) April 5, 2019

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after notifying the victim’s next of kin.

Police said this fatal stabbing is the city’s 11th homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Isidro Bagon or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. People who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.