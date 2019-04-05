SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog involved in a biting incident at Joe DiMaggio Playground on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at 12 p.m., two middle school students were running at the playground for a school physical education assignment when the students were bitten by a dog at the corner of Mason and Lombard streets.

Both victims suffered bite wounds to their legs and were treated and released from the hospital.

Witnesses described the dog as large and white with black and gray colored spots.

The owner of the dog is described as a white woman in her 30s. She was wearing a black shirt and a purple vest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit at (415) 553-9182

