Filed Under:California, Cellphones, Distracted driving, Hands-Free Law

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Federal regulators are urging California to become the first state in the country to completely ban cell phones while driving, even if a driver is using a hands-free device.

The National Transportation Safety Board argues that drivers can still be distracted even if they don’t physically have the phone in their hands.

California Highway Patrol officials told KPIX 5 that they are witnessing an epidemic of distracted driving on the road… and cell phones are usually at the center of it.

“We commonly do see people on their phones, whether they’re texting on them, trying to get directions off of them, looking places up,” said Officer Henrick Bailey. “But their eyes are no longer on the road itself.”

Federal regulators hope that if California takes the lead, that other states will follow with similar legislation.

