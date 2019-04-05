SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A convicted burglar is at large Thursday evening after he failed to report to a San Jose parole office earlier in the day, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Nicarandro Sanchez, 43, was supposed to report to the parole office Thursday morning and allegedly hadn’t done so by 3 p.m.

Sanchez was in the Alternative Custody Program, which allows offenders to serve up to the last 12 months of their sentence in the community rather than in prison.

Program staff notified the department of corrections at 3 p.m. that Sanchez had allegedly not shown up.

Sanchez had been released from prison Wednesday. Sanchez was serving the end of a three-year sentence for vehicle theft, according to corrections officials, who added that he has other convictions for vehicle-related thefts.

Corrections officials said agents with their Office of Correctional Safety have been dispatched to locate and apprehend Sanchez.

Sanchez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 199 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Sanchez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

