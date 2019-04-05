VALLEJO (KPIX 5) – Vallejo police are searching for two suspects who t-boned an Uber driver’s car while he was transporting a passenger. The suspects hobbled away from their car and made a run for it.

The crash happened just after 5 o’clock in the morning Thursday. Jarrell Parker, the Uber driver, was trying to make a left turn onto Sacramento street from Mississippi street, just as he started to make the turn a black Kia t-boned him.

“If it was me and I just saw that video I would assume the person in the car would be dead,” Parker said when he watched the video of the accident.

Parker drives part time for Uber and had just picked up a female passenger before the accident.

“The lady in the backseat I picked up, she was screaming, it looked like she hurt her knee because when she got out of the car she fell,” Parker said.

He sustained an injury to the shoulder and knee but says he’s surprised it wasn’t worse.

The accident happened in front of Sandra Fitz’s home, her security cameras recorded the whole thing.

“It was scary, this street is bad…we’ve had people hit in the crosswalk, we’re constantly having car accidents here so yeah it’s pretty bad,” Fitz said.

Vallejo police are reviewing the surveillance video hoping to identify the suspects who fled the scene. If you have more information you’re encouraged to contact the Vallejo Police Department.