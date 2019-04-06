SONOMA (CBS SF) – A man died after a car plunged down a hillside in remote Sonoma County Friday night, but his girlfriend survived, climbing back up the steep slope with a broken leg and waiting more than 13 hours to be rescued, authorities said.

The couple were driving in the 45000 block of Bohan Dillon Road in Cazadero, in unincorporated Sonoma County, when their vehicle went off the road for unknown reasons at about 9:30 p.m., said Officer David deRutte.

The vehicle rolled about 800 feet down the embankment and ended up on its roof, according to the CHP.

It’s not known whether the man or woman was driving the car, deRutte said. The area is so remote that the woman had to wait until about 11 a.m. Saturday for someone to see her on the road, he added.

The woman, who was well enough to talk to authorities, was airlifted to a hospital, deRuttte said.

The CHP is investigating what led to the crash.

