OAKLAND (CBS SF) – All lanes reopened about 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, more than three hours after a chain-reaction wreck blocked the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people suffered major injuries in the series of two crashes just south of 98th Avenue, the CHP said.

Northbound lanes were initially blocked while the CHP investigated the crashes, and an alert for heavy traffic was issued. The two left lanes reopened about 7:20 a.m., and all lanes were opened an hour later.

The first collision happened at 5:08 a.m., when a Lexus with a flat tire in the far right lane was rear-ended by a box truck, said CHP Officer Herman Baza.

Ten minutes later, a Ford sedan rear-ended the truck. There were four people inside the Ford and two were hospitalized with major injuries. One of the injured had to be extricated from the car, Baza said.

At 5:35AM #ALCOFirefighters, @OaklandFireLive, CHP & @ParamedicsPlus responded to a traffic collision w/ rescue on NB I-880, north of Davis St. Total of 7 patients (6 transported & 1 declined transport). FFs extricated 1 person, Paramedics Plus pulled out 1 and 5 self-extricated. pic.twitter.com/Mi0bSkDyBV — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) April 7, 2019

