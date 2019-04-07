CAZADERO (CBS SF) – In Sonoma County a man is dead and his girlfriend is injured after their car careened down a hillside and rolled over.

The crash happened sometime after nine Friday night on Bohan Dillon Road in Cazadero.

According to the CHP, the car went over an embankment and fell about 800 feet.

The wreckage ended up jammed underneath some trees at the bottom of the hill.

The woman who survived suffered a broken leg but still managed to climb back to the road.

She had to spend all night outside before a passing driver spotted her Saturday morning.

“It looks like she had to wait for help for over 12 hours before a passerby saw her and then called 911. And then she was airlifted to a hospital,” CHP Officer David Adams said.

That woman had surgery on her fractured leg yesterday afternoon.

Both victims were ejected from the car when it crashed.

Investigators believe the man who died was the driver.