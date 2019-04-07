  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A new map online can tell you if your house is standing on solid ground in the event of a strong earthquake.

The California Earthquake Hazards Zone Application (EQ Zapp) is an online map that lets homeowners see if their property is at risk of landslides or liquefaction in a magnitude 5.5 or greater earthquake.

It’s part of a program created after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, which revealed just how vulnerable many communities are.

Homes in at-risk areas can be reinforced to help them hold up in an earthquake.

Take a look at the EQ Zapp map.

