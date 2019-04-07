  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East Bay News, Oakland, Oakland Crime, Oakland news, Oakland police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Two people were fatally shot in East Oakland early Sunday morning, according to Oakland police crime logs.

The deaths were reported at 1:37 a.m. in the 1800 block of International Boulevard, according to the Oakland police daily information log. The victims were only described as males.

No suspects were in custody, according to the log.

Oakland police did not return calls for information about the victims or what led to the shooting.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s