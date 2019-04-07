OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Two people were fatally shot in East Oakland early Sunday morning, according to Oakland police crime logs.

The deaths were reported at 1:37 a.m. in the 1800 block of International Boulevard, according to the Oakland police daily information log. The victims were only described as males.

No suspects were in custody, according to the log.

Oakland police did not return calls for information about the victims or what led to the shooting.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.