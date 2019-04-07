  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — At least two “sideshows,” displays of cars spinning donuts and skidding around in front of rowdy crowds, were broken up in Oakland on Sunday, with no injuries or arrests reported, law enforcement officials said.

The California Highway Patrol broke up a sideshow that blocked traffic on westbound Interstate Highway 580 near the 106th Avenue overcrossing.

CHP Officer Herman Baza said that blockage was reported about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, and that it continued for about 20 minutes before being broken up.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, a sideshow blocked International Boulevard at 42nd Avenue in the Fruitvale district. A video of that gathering, with three vehicles spinning their tires, making smoke and sliding around, was posted on Twitter.

Oakland police did not respond Sunday night to an email seeking further information.

