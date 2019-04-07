  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMTails of Valor
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPBR Bullriding
    12:00 PMFour Sides of the Story
    12:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Evidence, Police officer, Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek Police

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Newly released records show how a Walnut Creek police officer mishandled evidence and made false statements in dozens of cases.

Newly released records show how a Walnut Creek police officer mishandled evidence and made false statements in dozens of cases.

An investigator found that in 2017, Walnut Creek Police Officer Curtis Borman falsified 31 reports over a two-year period, and that he failed to book photos and videos into evidence, or turned them in weeks late.

In one case, he lost a bag of Vicodin pills that were seized during an arrest, and claimed he threw them away.

At the time, investigators recommended that Borman be fired, but he wasn’t. Instead, the police chief put him on a “last chance” program.

Borman is still on the job.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s