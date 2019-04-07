  • KPIX 5On Air

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) – A Richmond man wanted in connection with a homicide last month in El Cerrito was arrested after BART police detained him at the Richmond BART station on Saturday night, police said.

Michael Ray Hill, 37, is suspected in the death of Larry Lawson Sr., who was found on the sidewalk in the 11300 block of San Pablo Avenue about 11:20 p.m. on March 30.

Lawson, a transient, was pronounced dead at the scene. His age has not been released.

Michael Ray Hill.

Police said a cutting instrument was used in the death but didn’t release more detail due to an ongoing investigation. A motive for the death has not been released.

A photo from video surveillance helped police identify Hill and a BART police officer detained him at the Richmond station about 7 p.m.  Saturday.

Hill was taken to the El Cerrito Police Department, where he was booked on suspicion of murder and then taken to the Martinez Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Cerrito police investigations division at (510) 215-4418 or investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us

