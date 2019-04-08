



HILLSBOROUGH (CBS / AP) — A San Mateo County real estate developer and his wife will cooperate with an investigation into a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scandal.

Bruce and Davina Isackson, of Hillsborough, were among about a dozen parents who agreed to plead guilty to participating in the scam, a federal court in Boston announced Monday. The Isacksons are cooperating with the investigation for the chance at a lighter sentence.

The couple was accused of paying an admissions consultant to get their two daughters into the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California for sports they didn’t play. Authorities said they also paid to boost one of the girl’s entrance exam scores.

According to the affidavit (.pdf), the couple also inquired about the scheme on behalf of their third child.

The Isacksons are both pleading guilty to a charge of mail fraud related to paying Singer and his associates $600,000, including $250,000 in Facebook stock, to have their daughters’ admitted to the schools. Meanwhile Bruce Isackson will additionally plead guilty to conspiring to launder money and conspiring to defraud the U.S. government by claiming tax deductions for the bribes paid through a supposed charity run by William “Rick” Singer, the alleged ringleader in the scheme.

• ALSO READ: Stanford Student Connected To Nationwide Admissions Scandal Expelled

The Isacksons said in an emailed statement that they are “profoundly sorry” and take full responsibility for their “bad judgment.” They say they have worked with investigators and will continue to do so.

“We have worked cooperatively with the prosecutors and will continue to do so as we take full responsibility for our bad judgment,” they said in a statement.

Also pleading guilty on Monday was actress Felicity Huffman, who is accused of paying $15,000 to a foundation in an effort to boost her eldest daughter’s ACT score.

Other Bay Area parents who will plead guilty are Agustin Huneeus Jr., 53, of San Francisco, for paying $300,000 to participate in both exam cheating and the athletic recruitment scheme for his daughter; Marjorie Klapper, 50, of Menlo Park, for paying $15,000 for exam cheating for her son; and Peter Sartorio, 53, of Menlo Park, for paying $15,000 for exam cheating for his daughter.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press and Bay City News Service contributed to this report.